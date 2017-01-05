Hamstring injury leaves Russell Big Bash campaign in doubt

SYDNEY, Australia, CMC – All-rounder Andre Russell’s participation in the Big Bash was left in doubt after he suffered a hamstring injury in Sydney Thunder’s six-wicket victory over Melbourne Stars here yesterday.

The 29-year-old chased a ball to third man during the Stars innings but pulled up metres before the boundary ropes, dropping to the ground and clutching his left hamstring.

He was stretchered from the field and the Thunder franchise confirmed afterwards that the player had suffered a hamstring injury and would undergo scans today to determine the extent of the damage.

Russell was already set to undergo scans following the game, to deal with a troublesome knee injury which has plagued him in recent games.

Sydney Thunder’s West Indies all-rounder, Andre Russell.

He is the third West Indies star to be struck down by injury during the tournament. Last week, women’s all-rounder Deandra Dottin suffered multiple fractures of her cheekbone in an on-field collision with Brisbane Heat teammate Laura Harris and was forced to undergo surgery.

A few days later, Dwayne Bravo sustained a serious hamstring injury while playing for Melbourne Renegades, attempting to pull off a save on the boundary.

Jamaican Russell is the Thunder’s marquee player but is yet to produce a meaningful performance in the tournament as the reigning champions have struggled.

In fact, Wednesday’s win was Thunder’s first of the new tournament, breaking a four-game losing streak.

Russell was restricted to a single over which cost ten runs as Stars reached 166 for eight off 20 overs, with Englishman Kevin Pietersen top-scoring with 60 from 37 balls.

England star Eoin Morgan then slammed an unbeaten 71 off 50 balls, to propel Thunder to victory off the last ball of the innings.

Requiring 15 runs off the final over, Morgan carted the final delivery down the ground for six, with four needed for victory.