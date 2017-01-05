Second AAG Cross Country set for Linden

The Athletics Association of Guyana will be hosting its second Cross Country in Wismar, Linden on Sunday from 15:00h.

According to a release, the event will start and finish in the Bay Rock Community Center Ground.

Please be advised that transportation is available for athletes who live on the coast. Potential participants are urged to register early so that adequate seating can be provided. Buses leave Parliament Building at noon. Kindly contact the AAG’s office on 231-7106 for registration.

The first Cross Country event for the 2016/2017 season was staged on December 27 in the National Park.

In the senior 7.8km race, Matthew McKenzie won in 26:20 ahead of Jonathan Fagundes (26:42) and Anfernee Headecker (27:48) respectively. In the female race, Claudrice McKoy (31:57) won ahead of Assata Eastman (32:45).