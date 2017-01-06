Brathwaite named to replace injured Russell

SYDNEY, Australia, CMC – Twenty20 star Carlos Thunder has joined reigning champions Sydney Thunder for the remainder of the Big Bash League campaign, replacing West Indies teammate Andre Russell who has been ruled out with a hamstring injury.

The 28-year-old Barbadian, who was vacationing overseas recently, is expected to link up with the franchise shortly but there was no confirmation on if he would be ready for Sunday’s clash against Hobart Hurricanes at Blundstone Arena.

“Carlos is dedicated to learning and advancing his game. With both bat and ball he’s a very skilled T20 cricketer,” said Thunder coach Paddy Upton said.

“I’ve had the pleasure of working with him for a season in the IPL and he really is the highest quality individual. “He’s a top quality cricketer and person, which ticks the two big boxes when it comes to Thunder recruiting players.”

Brathwaite came to prominence during the last year’s Twenty20 World Cup in India when he lashed sixes off the first four deliveries off seamer Ben Stokes in the last over of the final against England, to propel West Indies to a dramatic win.

He is a hard-hitting lower order batsman and steady seamer, and completes his all-round game as a sharp fielder.

Brathwaite is a member of both the Windies Test and One-Day International sides, and also captains their T20 squad.

He replaces Russell who on Wednesday pulled up with an injured hamstring during a game against Melbourne Stars and had to be stretchered off.Thunder announced Thursday that the Jamaican would be out of action for up to six weeks, ruling him out of the remainder of the Big Bash.

“Andre has been playing with long standing tendinitis of the right knee, that flared up in the opening rounds for the BBL,” Thunder physio Murray Ryan said.

“This was investigated via MRI following the Perth Scorchers game and several interventions implemented to assist his symptoms and allow him to continue playing.

“Unfortunately Andre’s playing fitness has been compounded further by an injury to his left hamstring – the extent of this injury to be confirmed further via scans in Sydney tomorrow, however initial signs suggest a minimum four to six week recovery.”

Thunder will also lose key batsman Eoin Morgan who has been called up to England duty where he will captain the one-day side in India.

He has been replaced by countryman James Vince.

Thunder have struggled in their title defence and lie bottom of the eight-team standings on two points. Their win on Wednesday broke an opening four-game losing streak.