New coach for Lady Jaguars
With a larger emphasis on women’s development geared for 2017, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) is likely to appoint a female to the helm of the Lady Jaguars senior program, in the process replacing long serving tactician Mark Rodrigues.
According to sources close to the federation, “A female national coach is supposed to be named between the period of February and March to head the women’s arm. They are looking for someone to be staying in Guyana”…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
