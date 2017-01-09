GFF invited to send U17 team to Martinique

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has been invited to send an U17 football team to participate in a tournament in Martinique in March.

"They [Martinique] sent an invite and the GFF has to do a budget and work out if they can go but very sure they will be going. The GFF will have to reply and then they [Martinique] will give us the rules for the tournament as well as the year of the players' age," sources with information of the invitation told Stabroek Sport.