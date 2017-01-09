GFF invited to send U17 team to Martinique

-International engagement for U15 and U13 teams also on the cards

The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has been invited to send an U17 football team to participate in a tournament in Martinique in March.

“They [Martinique] sent an invite and the GFF has to do a budget and work out if they can go but very sure they will be going. The GFF will have to reply and then they [Martinique] will give us the rules for the tournament as well as the year of the players’ age,” sources with information of the invitation told Stabroek Sport.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

