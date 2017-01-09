GFF invited to send U17 team to Martinique
-International engagement for U15 and U13 teams also on the cards
The Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has been invited to send an U17 football team to participate in a tournament in Martinique in March.
“They [Martinique] sent an invite and the GFF has to do a budget and work out if they can go but very sure they will be going. The GFF will have to reply and then they [Martinique] will give us the rules for the tournament as well as the year of the players’ age,” sources with information of the invitation told Stabroek Sport.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Robber shoots Guyanese man dead in NY
-
Guyanese mom forced to leave 3 daughters in T&T
-
Detective recounts offer of $4M bribe for release of murder suspects
-
Norton moved from Health Ministry
-
Two men shot dead at Friendship following cockfight
-
Jagdeo new PPP General Secretary
-
Three die in Linden/Soesdyke Highway crash
-
Bill passed for transfer of vehicle ownership without tax compliance
President rejects GECOM list
Comments
About these comments