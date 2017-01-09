Regional Sevens triumph, Argentina MOU were highpoints of Rugby 2016

The men’s Sevens unit winning their eighth Regional title and the return to international competition by the U19 outfit were no doubt the high points for local rugby in 2016.

After securing their eighth title in Trinidad last November, the national men’s squad dubbed the ‘Green Machine’ once again qualified to participate at one of the World’s most prestigious Sevens tournaments in Hong Kong.

During the tournament in April, the team will have an opportunity to hone its skills against the world's best. They will also receive much-needed practice prior to playing this year's Caribbean Sevens championships which will serve as the qualifier for the 2018 World Cup Sevens and the Commonwealth Games.