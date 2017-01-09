Regional Super50 fixtures 2017

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) has announced the match schedule for the upcoming 2017 WICB Regional Super50 tournament, which runs from January 24 to  February 18.

The renovated Coolidge Cricket Ground will stage all the day/night matches in Group A, in addition to the semi-finals and the Grand Final on Saturday, February 18 and will be the prime ground from which televised matches will be shown on ESPN.

The CCG, formerly known as Stanford Cricket Ground, will be one of five match venues used during the three-week event which also features matches in Barbados. The others are: the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua, along with Kensington Oval, Windward Cricket Club and the 3Ws Oval in Barbados.

Zone A comprises Leeward Islands Hurricanes, defending champions Trinidad & Tobago Red Force, as well as Windward Islands Volcanoes, West Indies Under-19s and English county side, Kent Spitfires.

Zone B consists of last year’s runners-up Barbados Pride, along with Jamaica Scorpions, Guyana Jaguars, Combined Campuses & Colleges Marooners and a composite ICC Americas team. The West Indies Under-19s, Spitfires, Marooners and Americas are all specially invited teams which will join the six WICB Professional Cricket League franchises for the tournament.

The West Indies Under-19s, the 2016 International Cricket Council Under-19 World Cup champions, are using the tournament as part of their preparations for the next ICC Under-19 World Cup to be played in January, 2018 in New Zealand.

The Americas are also a development side, drawing players from non-WICB territories, North, Central and South America. The winners of the RS50 will be awarded the Clive Lloyd Trophy.

MATCH SCHEDULE

Tuesday, January 24

Scorpions vs Marooners – 3Ws Oval, Barbados

Pride vs Jaguars – Kensington Oval, Barbados

Wednesday, January 25

Volcanoes vs West Indies Under-19s – Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground, Antigua (9 am)

Hurricanes vs Spitfire – Coolidge Cricket Ground, Antigua (1:30 pm)

Thursday, January 26

Marooners vs ICC Americas – Windward, Barbados

Jaguars vs Scorpions – Kensington Oval

Friday, January 27

Hurricanes vs West Indies Under-19s – SVRCG

Red Force vs Volcanoes – CCG

Saturday, January 28

Pride vs ICC Americas – 3Ws Oval

Marooners vs Jaguars – Kensington Oval

Sunday, January 29

Red Force vs Spitfire – SVRCG

Hurricanes vs Volcanoes – CCG

Monday, January 30

Jaguars vs ICC Americas – Windward

Pride vs Scorpions – Kensington Oval

Tuesday, January 31

Red Force vs West Indies Under-19 – SVRCG

Volcanoes vs Spitfire – CCG

Wednesday, February 1

ICC Americas vs Scorpions – 3Ws Oval

Pride vs Marooners – Kensington Oval

Thursday, February 2

West Indies Under-19s vs Spitfire – SVRCG

Hurricanes vs Red Force – CCG

Friday, February 3

Pride vs ICC Americas – Windward

Marooners vs Jaguars – Kensington Oval

Saturday, February 4

Volcanoes vs West Indies Under-19s – SVRCG

Hurricanes vs Spitfire – CCG

Sunday, February 5

Pride vs Jaguars – 3Ws Oval

Marooners vs Scorpions – Kensington Oval

Monday, February 6

Hurricanes vs West Indies Under-19s – SVRCG

Red Force vs Volcanoes – CCG

Tuesday, February 7

Marooners vs ICC Americas – Windward

Jaguars vs Scorpions – Kensington Oval

Wednesday, February 8

Red Force vs Spitfire – SVRCG

Hurricane vs Volcanoes – CCG

Thursday, February 9

Jaguars vs ICC Americas – 3Ws Oval

Pride vs Scorpions – Kensington Oval

Friday, February 10

Red Force vs West Indies Under-19s – SVRCG

Volcanoes vs Spitfire – CCG

Saturday, February 11

Scorpions vs ICC Americas – Windward

Pride vs Marooners – Kensington Oval

Sunday, February 12

Spitfire vs West Indies Under-19s – SVRCG

Hurricanes vs Red Force – CCG

FINAL FOUR

Semi-finals

Wednesday, February 15

Zone A winners vs Zone B runners-up – CCG

Thursday, February 16

Zone B winners vs Zone A runners-up – CCG

GRAND FINAL

Saturday, February 18

Semi-final 1 winners vs Semi-final 2 winners – CCG

