Young West Indies to tour South Africa

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Young West Indies will tour South Africa later this year as they prepare for their title defence of the International Cricket Council’s Under-19 World Cup.

The Caribbean side will play five 50-overs games against the South Under-19s and two warm-up matches against local opposition in a tour set to run from June 30 to July 27.

Rawl Lewis, the WICB’s project officer who oversees the Under-19 programme, said the series, which will be played in Durban, would be key preparation for next January’s showpiece in New Zealand.

“We are pleased that our young players will have an opportunity to play in foreign conditions as they prepare to defend the World Cup. This will be a great tour for them,” the former West Indies leg-spinner said.

“We are happy South Africa have agreed to host us. This will form the ideal kind of preparation we are looking for. Although the tournament is a year away and we have a comprehensive framework in place as we build up to the event in New Zealand.”

The Under-19s’ preparation will begin in earnest later this month when they do battle in the Regional Super50, the Caribbean’s premier one-day championship which runs from January 24 to February 18 in Antigua and Barbados.

They will play alongside reigning champions Trinidad & Tobago Red Force, Windward Islands Volcanoes, Leeward Islands Hurricanes, and English county side, Kent Spitfires.