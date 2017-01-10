Australia withdraw O’Keefe from Big Bash ahead of India tests

SYDNEY, (Reuters) – Steve O’Keefe’s hopes of joining the Australian slow-bowling attack in the four-test series in India from next month have been boosted after the left-arm spinner was withdrawn from the remainder of the Big Bash League to prepare for the tour.

The 32-year-old returned home injured after playing his third test in Sri Lanka last July and was only recalled to the national team for last week’s final test of the home summer against Pakistan.

O’Keefe had been named in the Sydney Sixers squad to make his return to BBL action in yesterday’s match against the Melbourne Renegades at the SCG before Cricket Australia pulled him out.

He will now focus on the five-day format and will be part of a group of players travelling to Dubai for a training camp ahead of the India tour.

“Post the Sri Lanka tour last year we have been in talks with Cricket New South Wales and Steve on the best way for him to prepare for the … tour of India,” CA team performance boss Pat Howard said.

“After his recent injuries, which have caused him to miss Sheffield Shield matches this season, he has had a lot less red ball match practice than other players that are likely to tour India and it is important he gets as much bowling in the format he is going to play.

“His focus will now be on grade and futures league cricket before likely being one of the first players to depart for Dubai in late January.”

O’Keefe was impressive on his Australia return, posting match figures of four for 103 during the hosts’ third test win against Pakistan at the SCG and will be expected to partner off-spinner Nathan Lyon in India.

Leg-spinner Adam Zampa believes he has done enough to stake a claim for selection in the test squad, citing his experience of playing the Indian Premier League and last year’s World Twenty20 in the South Asian country.

“I’ve performed well in the World T20 and the IPL and I think I’ve really earned the respect of some of the Indian players over there as well,” Zampa, who plays the shorter formats for Australia, said.

Australia have not won a test series in India since 2004 and were blanked on their previous trip to the subcontinent’s spin-friendly conditions in Sri Lanka last year.

More in Sports

default placeholder

Bekele to run London with eye on world record

default placeholder

Paul’s Clippers cool off Miami Heat

Young West Indies to tour South Africa

default placeholder

GFF invited to send U17 team to Martinique

Regional Sevens triumph, Argentina MOU were highpoints of Rugby 2016

Messi screamer salvages draw for Barca

default placeholder

Bravo out of T&T squad pending WICB meeting

default placeholder

Regional Super50 fixtures 2017

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Guyanese mom forced to leave 3 daughters in T&T

  2. Detective recounts offer of $4M bribe for release of murder suspects

  3. Jagdeo new PPP General Secretary

  4. President rejects GECOM list

  5. Three die in Linden/Soesdyke Highway crash

  6. Bill passed for transfer of vehicle ownership without tax compliance

  7. Miners outraged over new financial records requirement

  8. President wades into Red House dispute, vows to fight misuse of state property


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Unseemly scene at Mon Repos Market

Finally!

Crabs for sale

Twin holes on road

Saving the tree

Shaheed orphanages receive lawn mower

Historic six millionth visitor to Logos Hope

Overseas-based Guyanese contributes steel pans to St. Rose’s, North Ruimveldt Secondary