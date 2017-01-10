Englishman Grave appointed new CEO

JOHN’S, Antigua – Hoping to expand its commercial footprint, improve its management and develop a better relationship with players, the West Indies Cricket Board announced yesterday that Englishman Johnny Grave will take up the position of chief executive officer from February.

Grave replaces Michael Muirhead following the Jamaican’s decision to step down last October and was appointed following what the regional governing body described as “a rigorous recruitment process led by PricewaterhouseCoopers Barbados.”

“I am delighted to have been given the honour of becoming the new CEO of the WICB,” said Grave in a WICB media release.

“I am genuinely excited by the opportunity of improving cricket at all levels within the region and am looking forward to working with the many stakeholders who are committed to the long-term development of West Indies cricket.”

Grave is currently employed with the Professional Cricketers’ Association in the United Kingdom, where he spent the last nine years as commercial director, and has also held several senior leadership roles at English county side, Surrey.

“Johnny has a proven track record of success in his career to date and a huge amount of relevant experience and will add exceptional value to the organization,” said WICB President Dave Cameron.

“Johnny was the unanimous choice of the interview panel and clearly shares our vision for the future of West Indies Cricket.”

Indeed, Grave’s background appears to make him a perfect fit for the job, given the WICB’s tenuous finances, and never-ending disputes with players over pay, as well as terms and conditions of engagement which has undermined performances on the field.

The WICB said the top priorities for the new CEO would be the management and oversight of its US$40 million budget, the creation of new commercial opportunities, helping to drive revenue into the whole game, along with an increased focus on player relations, and improved performances on and off the field.