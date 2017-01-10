Missigher, Scott win AAG cross country event
Distance dynamos Winston Missigher and Ashanti Scott took the spoils in the Open male and female categories when the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) staged its first Cross Country event for 2017 in Linden on Sunday.
The event, which was held at Bayrock and sponsored by the National Sports Commission and Banks DIH Limited, attracted in excess of 100 participants in both divisions.
RESULTS are as follows:
Boys U-14
1st – Joel Williams
2nd – Benel Ogle
3rd – Joshua Bennett
Girls U-14
1st – Aaliyah Headley
2nd – Kellannie Glen
3rd – Attoya Harvey
Boys U-16
1st – Murphy Nash
2nd – Nicholas Daw
3rd – Mark Solomon
Girls U-16
1st – Joanna Archer
2nd – Kissanna Glen
3rd – Shaquka Tyrell
Boys U-20
1st – Mathew McKenzie
2nd – Rekie Williams
3rd – Anfernee Headecker
Girls U-20
1st – Kezra Murray
2nd – Collia Rowe
3rd – Delicia Tinnitus
Male Open
1st – Winston Messigher
2nd – Nathaniel Giddings
3rd – Marlon Nicholson
Female Open
1st – Ashanti Scott
2nd – Assata Eastman
3rd – Cassie Kirton
Banks DIH supported the fixture under the Rain Forest Water and Powerade brands.
