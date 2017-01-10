Missigher, Scott win AAG cross country event

Distance dynamos Winston Missigher and Ashanti Scott took the spoils in the Open male and female categories when the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) staged its first Cross Country event for 2017 in Linden on Sunday.

The event, which was held at Bayrock and sponsored by the National Sports Commission and Banks DIH Limited, attracted in excess of 100 participants in both divisions.

RESULTS are as follows:

Boys U-14

1st  –      Joel Williams

2nd –      Benel Ogle

3rd  –     Joshua Bennett

The athletes get ready to start the AAG cross country event.

Girls U-14

1st   –     Aaliyah Headley

2nd –      Kellannie Glen

3rd  –     Attoya Harvey

Boys U-16

1st  –      Murphy Nash

2nd –      Nicholas Daw

3rd  –     Mark Solomon

Girls U-16

1st  –      Joanna Archer

2nd –      Kissanna Glen

3rd  –     Shaquka Tyrell

Some of the athletes navigating through the terrain in Linden during Sunday’s Cross Country event.

Boys U-20

1st  –      Mathew McKenzie

2nd –      Rekie Williams

3rd  –     Anfernee Headecker

Girls U-20

1st  –      Kezra Murray

2nd –      Collia Rowe

3rd  –     Delicia Tinnitus

Male Open

1st  –      Winston Messigher

2nd –      Nathaniel Giddings

3rd  –     Marlon Nicholson

Female Open

1st  –      Ashanti Scott

2nd –      Assata Eastman

3rd  –     Cassie Kirton

Banks DIH supported the fixture under the Rain Forest Water and Powerade brands.

More in Sports

Intervention into cycling federation dispute needed

Pakistan security threat “excessive and unmanageable” says FICA head

Ronaldo wins FIFA’s player of the year award

default placeholder

Englishman Grave appointed new CEO

default placeholder

National Stadium to be refurbished in a phased approach says manager

default placeholder

Maradona backs Infantino’s 48-team World Cup plan

default placeholder

Cibulkova, Wozniacki advance in contrasting style

default placeholder

McIlroy still resents Olympics for forcing his hand

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Guyanese mom forced to leave 3 daughters in T&T

  2. Detective recounts offer of $4M bribe for release of murder suspects

  3. Jagdeo new PPP General Secretary

  4. President rejects GECOM list

  5. Three die in Linden/Soesdyke Highway crash

  6. Bill passed for transfer of vehicle ownership without tax compliance

  7. Miners outraged over new financial records requirement

  8. President wades into Red House dispute, vows to fight misuse of state property


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Unseemly scene at Mon Repos Market

Finally!

Crabs for sale

Twin holes on road

Saving the tree

Shaheed orphanages receive lawn mower

Historic six millionth visitor to Logos Hope

Overseas-based Guyanese contributes steel pans to St. Rose’s, North Ruimveldt Secondary