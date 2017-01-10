Missigher, Scott win AAG cross country event

Distance dynamos Winston Missigher and Ashanti Scott took the spoils in the Open male and female categories when the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) staged its first Cross Country event for 2017 in Linden on Sunday.

The event, which was held at Bayrock and sponsored by the National Sports Commission and Banks DIH Limited, attracted in excess of 100 participants in both divisions.

RESULTS are as follows:

Boys U-14

1st – Joel Williams

2nd – Benel Ogle

3rd – Joshua Bennett

Girls U-14

1st – Aaliyah Headley

2nd – Kellannie Glen

3rd – Attoya Harvey

Boys U-16

1st – Murphy Nash

2nd – Nicholas Daw

3rd – Mark Solomon

Girls U-16

1st – Joanna Archer

2nd – Kissanna Glen

3rd – Shaquka Tyrell

Boys U-20

1st – Mathew McKenzie

2nd – Rekie Williams

3rd – Anfernee Headecker

Girls U-20

1st – Kezra Murray

2nd – Collia Rowe

3rd – Delicia Tinnitus

Male Open

1st – Winston Messigher

2nd – Nathaniel Giddings

3rd – Marlon Nicholson

Female Open

1st – Ashanti Scott

2nd – Assata Eastman

3rd – Cassie Kirton

Banks DIH supported the fixture under the Rain Forest Water and Powerade brands.