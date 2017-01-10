Narine fails to stop Sixers from losing

SYDNEY, Australia, CMC – Sunil Narine delivered a tidy spell after he surprisingly opened the batting for Sydney Sixers, but failed to spare his side from a six-wicket defeat against Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League yesterday.

The West Indies Twenty20 star spinner grabbed 2-30 from his allotted four overs, as the Renegades successfully chased 171 for victory in the 21st match of the tournament played at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Narine made the breakthrough for the Sixers in the eighth over after the Renegades had a brilliant opening stand from Daniel Hughes and fellow left-hander, out-of-favour England batsman Michael Lumb.

He had Hughes caught at deep square leg for the top score of 41 and out-of-favour Australia batsman Nic Maddinson stumped for 26 at the height of the chase.

Narine had little impact down the stretch though, as the Renegades won with three deliveries remaining to clinch their second victory of the season.

Earlier, Narine opened the batting for the second-placed Sixers, after they were put in to bat, and made just four before he gave a return catch to Australia fast bowler Jackson Bird in the first over.

Out-of-favour Australia batsman Aaron Finch hit the top score of 57 from 44 balls to lead the Sixers to 170 for six from their allocation of 20 overs.

The BBL continues on Tuesday at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, when Melbourne Stars face Adelaide Strikers, whose line-up includes West Indies T20 star Kieron Pollard and Barbados-born England all-rounder Christopher Jordan.

Narine and the Sixers will take to the field again on Saturday at the SCG, when they face city rivals Sydney Thunder.