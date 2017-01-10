Windies Women to train in England for World Cup

JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – West Indies Women’s bid to win the ICC Women’s World Cup will begin with a two-week training camp in England.

The West Indies Cricket Board announced yesterday details of the training which will lead into the global tournament that starts June 26.

Windies Women secured one of the four automatic qualification spots for the eight-team tournament on the strength of their performance in the ICC Women’s Championship over the last two years.

West Indies Women’s players celebrate victory in the ICC Women’s World Twenty20 Tournament last year. (WICB Media photo)

“We made arrangements for the team to assemble in England in early June for their camp ahead of the World Cup,” said WICB Project Officer for Women’s cricket Josina Luke. “We want to offer them all the support we can as we look to add the 50-overs World title to the Twenty20 World title.”

Luke said: “This should provide them with ideal preparation, as they get acclimatised to the conditions and look to win another major international title.

“The team has improved a lot since the last World Cup in India, when they reached their first international final. We are good contenders to win this time around.” The Windies Women were runners-up at the last ICC Women’s World Cup, when they lost the final against Australia Women four years ago in Mumbai, India. Last April however, they claimed their first global title, when they prevailed over the Aussie Women to capture the ICC Women’s World T20 title at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, India.

