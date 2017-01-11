Former Assistant Superintendent of Police appointed GFF General Secretary

Following an interview process held during the month of October 2016, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) has officially appointed former Georgetown Football Association (GFA) secretary Althea Scipio as its new General Secretary.

Scipio, who entered the often tumultuous world of Guyana football under the Clifton Hicken Georgetown Football Association (GFA) administration, replaces Deidre Davis whose services was terminated June 22 last year. According to the federation, Davis’s removal occurred owing to her “unsatisfactory performance”.

Althea Scipio

“Ms. Scipio served as an Assistant Superintendent in the Guyana Police Force (GPF) for approximately eight (8) years and as Honorary Secretary at the Georgetown Football Association (GFA) for approximately one year,” a release from the GFF stated.

“During her tenure in the Police Force, the new GS honed her management and man management skills while performing various functions in the Police Force including forensics, community relations, media relations, security management and secretariat management.

“Ms. Scipio will now play a pivotal role in the ongoing restructuring process of the GFF’s Secretariat, which has been embarked on by the Executive Committee, and, ultimately, the football fraternity as a whole. She will have the critical task of spearheading the successful and timely implementation of the Committee’s vision,” the release ended.

More in Sports

Slingerz FC threatens legal action over CONCACAF non participation

GABA president Hercules not seeking re-election

default placeholder

Adams confirmed as new Director of Cricket

default placeholder

Pollard fails to spark for Strikers in latest defeat

WICB anxious to monetize old Stanford ground

default placeholder

FIFA votes to expand World Cup to 48 teams

default placeholder

Saintfiet begs for patience to develop Soca Warriors

default placeholder

T&T’s Forbes looking ahead to more action in South America

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Guyanese mom forced to leave 3 daughters in T&T

  2. Detective recounts offer of $4M bribe for release of murder suspects

  3. Jagdeo new PPP General Secretary

  4. President rejects GECOM list

  5. Three die in Linden/Soesdyke Highway crash

  6. Bill passed for transfer of vehicle ownership without tax compliance

  7. Miners outraged over new financial records requirement

  8. Man remanded over attempted murder of ex-girlfriend, mother


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Brigadier Patrick West new GDF Chief of Staff

Unseemly scene at Mon Repos Market

Finally!

Crabs for sale

Twin holes on road

Saving the tree

Shaheed orphanages receive lawn mower

Historic six millionth visitor to Logos Hope