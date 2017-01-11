Saintfiet quits T&T football role

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Belgian Tom Saintfiet has resigned as head coach of Trinidad and Tobago after just two months and four games in charge.

The 43-year-old lost three of the four contests.

Significantly, T&T last week went down in both games in the Caribbean Cup playoff series, to miss out on a chance at spot in the prestigious CONCACAF Gold Cup.

Saintfiet was a controversial choice to replace Stephen Hart who was fired last December, after the T&T’s poor start to the CONCACAF final round of the 2018 World Cup qualifiers.