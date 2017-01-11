Slingerz FC threatens legal action over CONCACAF non participation
—-clubs to meet with GFF Disciplinary Committee later this week
Inaugural Stag Beer Elite League champion Slingerz FC threatens legal action against the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) if it is not allowed to compete in the 2017 Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Club Championship.
This intention was revealed by Club Manager Collin `BL’ Aaron, who during an exclusive interview, declared:“We will seek legal consultation and will have a legal battle. During this process the two clubs will dissolve and finish with football as there is nothing to invest in. Both club owners have already discussed that,” he added.
Efforts to reach Alpha United boss Odinga Lumumba were
