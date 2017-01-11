WICB anxious to monetize old Stanford ground

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Outgoing West Indies Cricket Board chief executive, Michael Murihead, says definite efforts will be made to maximize the commercial potential of the newly acquired Coolidge Cricket Ground.

The venue, formerly the Stanford Cricket Ground, was recently acquired by the WICB and the Antigua and Barbuda government. Both entities will co-own and manage the facility.

Outgoing WICB chief executive, Michael Muirhead, chats with (left to right) Cindy Grant, Dion Francis and Kevinia Francis of beverages and liquor distributors, Kennedy’s Club Limited on Tuesday. (Photo courtesy WICB)

In addition to the principal role of hosting games, the WICB said the facility would also be transitioned into a “full-service space which will cater to a range of services including cricket matches, camps, entertainment and an exquisite dining experience.”

“The transition will take place in phases over a three-year period,” said Muirhead, who is expected to manage the facility following his departure from the WICB.

He said there would be “exciting opportunities” which would benefit both cricket and the island.

The ground will be the principal venue for the 2016 Regional Super50 which runs from January 24 to February 18 in Antigua and Barbados. All 12 games staged at the ground, including the semi-finals and final, will be broadcast on international sports network, ESPN.

The Vivian Richards Cricket Ground here along with Kensington Oval, Windward Cricket Club and the 3Ws Oval in Barbados, will be the other venues utilized.

Yesterday, Muirhead and the WICB’s commercial and marketing teams met with members of the business community here to discuss opportunities available during the tournament and future commercial relationships.

