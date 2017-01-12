CONCACAF rules Slingerz, Alpha United ineligible for club c/ships
After months of uncertainty, regional confederation CONCACAF has ruled that Stag Beer Elite League winner Slingerz FC and runners-up Alpha United are ineligible to participate in the CFU Club Championship.
According to an official release from the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), the ruling body for football in the Caribbean wrote the GFF informing them of their ruling.
"CONCACAF has informed the GFF on January 9 last that Alpha United FC and Slingerz FC will
