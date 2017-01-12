From new kids on the block, big names in the peloton to riders looking to get their careers back on track, Stabroek Sport selects its five cyclists to look out for in 2017 despite the problems ailing the administration of the sport.

Shaquel Agard…

Voted the most improved cyclist in 2016, the 20-year old product from the Linden Bauxite Flyers is poised to have his best season yet. After recording several top five finishes last year, Agard completed his 2016 campaign with two signature wins, besting a field of the nation’s premier wheelsmen who have all took notice. Blessed with superb stamina, above par sprinting ability and a new found confidence, Agard has all the tools to take another gear in his career. When he spoke to Stabroek Sport recently, he mentioned that adding more first place trophies to his cabinet and a selection to the National Team are his main focus.

Orville Hinds…

The undisputed premier rider on the local circuit during the past two seasons will look to further bolster his stock on the saddle by continuing his winning ways this season. Hinds who has finished at the top of the points table in 2015 and 2016 has intentions of taking his talents overseas where his style of riding will suit any outfit. The workhorse wheelsman who is a model of consistency will no doubt stick to his script and continue to pile up the palmares.

Alanzo Greaves…

After completing a one-year ban last November, the star cyclist, won a stage in the Three-stage road race and finished first in the season finale with his signature supersonic sprinting prowess. One of the faces of local cycling for the last decade, Greaves is tried and proven and has what it takes to return to elite status.

His family and his legions of supporters will be hoping for a resurgence on the saddle in 2017.

Geron Williams…

The National Road Race champion and Guyana’s official flag bearer on the US circuit is a quiet man who makes plenty of noise when it matters most. Williams who continues to improve year after year is always in the conversation when it comes to standout contemporary pedal pushers in the 592. Once healthy, Williams will make any national team and will be a favourite in every race he enters in Guyana.

Raynauth Jeffrey…

Jeffrey who has won National Road races and time trial championships at both the junior and senior level, somewhat regressed last year after he was plagued with injuries. When on top of his game, Jeffrey is one of the most feared men on the saddle. He will be looking to make 2017 the year of success and redemption. The Team Coco’s wheelsman has the pedigree but the question is, will he return to form and get the freedom to ride his own race?

The cycling season is scheduled to get rolling on January 28 with the Ricks and Sari criterium fixture which will be held in the National Park.