GRFU season to kick off Saturday
The Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) will kick off its 2017 season on Saturday at the National Park from 16:00h.
According to a release, the tournament dubbed as ‘North versus South’ will be nothing short of exciting as national players along with the vibrant youth ruggers will be going head to head for bragging rights.
The tournament was set up after the union was forced to halt all scheduled matches due to the inclement weather.
During the Christmas and New Year festivities, players were urged to stay in shape in anticipation of the resumption of both the domestic and international fixtures. Saturday’s match will be a litmus test of their adherence. All players and officials are ask to be prompt.
