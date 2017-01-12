Urling calls on CONCACF to explain reasons behind clubs non-participation

Clinton Urling, former Normalization Committee Chairman of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), said CONCACAF and the federation needs to explain why Guyana will not be represented at the 2017 CFU Club Championship.

According to a press release from the GFF, the two clubs will not be allowed to participate in this year’s CONCACAF club championships.

In an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sports, Urling said “Both CONCACAF and the GFF owe the members of the GFF, the teams involved and the country an explanation as to why no Guyana team would be able to participate in the 2017 championships.

“Additionally, the GFF Exco needs to be asked, or say, …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.