Urling calls on CONCACF to explain reasons behind clubs non-participation
Clinton Urling, former Normalization Committee Chairman of the Guyana Football Federation (GFF), said CONCACAF and the federation needs to explain why Guyana will not be represented at the 2017 CFU Club Championship.
According to a press release from the GFF, the two clubs will not be allowed to participate in this year’s CONCACAF club championships.
In an exclusive interview with Stabroek Sports, Urling said “Both CONCACAF and the GFF owe the members of the GFF, the teams involved and the country an explanation as to why no Guyana team would be able to participate in the 2017 championships.
“Additionally, the GFF Exco needs to be asked, or say, …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Guyanese mom forced to leave 3 daughters in T&T
-
Detective recounts offer of $4M bribe for release of murder suspects
-
Jagdeo new PPP General Secretary
-
Hopetown mother, baby die after Cotton Tree crash
President rejects GECOM list
-
Bill passed for transfer of vehicle ownership without tax compliance
Education officials will not accept teachers’ schemes on laptops; demand handwritten notes
-
Teen on the run after fatal stabbing of man at ‘Wine Bush’
Comments
About these comments