FIFA rankings of CFU teams

KINGSTON, Jamaica, CMC – Following are the Caribbean Football Union rankings after the release of the World Rankings by FIFA, the sport’s world governing body, on Thursday.

(FIFA World Ranking and its positional change in brackets)

  1. Haiti (69, + 4)
  2. Curacao (75, —-)
  3. Jamaica (77, —-)
  4. Trinidad & Tobago (83, -5)
  5. St. Kitts & Nevis (80, —-)
  6. Antigua & Barbuda (92, +1)
  7. Suriname (128, +22)
  8. Dominican Republic (130, -2)
  9. Guyana (134, -2)
  10. Puerto Rico (145, -1)
  11. Cuba (154, -3)
  12. Barbados (155, —-)
  13. Grenada (158, —-)
  14. Aruba (160, —-)
  15. Dominica (174, —-)
  16. St. Lucia (179, -2)
  17. St. Vincent & the Grenadines (180, -1)
  18. Bermuda (186, +1)
  19. United States Virgin Islands (195, —-)
  20. Montserrat (199, —-)
  21. Cayman Islands (200, —-)
  22. Turks & Caicos Islands (201, —-)
  23. British Virgin Islands (204, —-)

T24. Anguilla (Tied 205, —-)

T24. Bahamas (Tied 205, —-)

