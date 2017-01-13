GRFU rolls out itinerary for first half of 2017

Due to the inclement weather in the latter half of 2016, the rugby 7s season has been extended to January 21 with the Guinness 7s.

This exciting tournament will be followed by four other 7s one-day tournaments which are expected to conclude by February 12.

In the interim, the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) will be hosting a North XV vs. South XV match tomorrow to kick start the 2017 season.

Upcoming International Fixtures 

Guyana will play the winner out of the pool of Curacao, Martinique & Barbados in April, in an away game before locking horns with arch rival Trinidad and Tobago in June in a home game.

Players and officials from all clubs are asked to turn up on time for kick off at 16:00hrs at the National Park tomorrow.

