Scrap international T20s to save one-dayers, says Arthur

SYDNEY, (Reuters) – Cricket’s shortest Twenty20 format should be restricted to domestic franchises to maintain the relevance of one-day internationals, Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur has said.
With the rise of the shorter and action-packed T20 format in recent years, the 50-over version of international cricket has suffered a dip in attendance.

Arthur, the former South Africa and Australia coach, was in the stands on Wednesday to watch the Perth Scorchers beat the Brisbane Heat by 27 runs in the Big Bash League, the popular, franchise-based domestic T20 league Down Under.

“It was an amazing atmosphere – it’s show business, that reminded me of going to basketball,” said the 48-year-old.

“It was brilliant. As pure cricket, (it was) okay.”

Critics have long raised questions about the relevance of ODIs outside the International Cricket Council tournaments in the age of Twenty20.

Domestic Twenty20 leagues have mushroomed across the world and its slam-bang format has managed the catch the imagination of fans who have thronged to the stadiums to watch the matches, which last just about three hours.

A crowd of close to 35,000 watched Wednesday’s BBL clash at the Gabba while only 21,734 turned out to watch Australia’s 92-run win in Friday night’s 50-over series opener against Pakistan in Brisbane.

Arthur feels a clear demarcation should be made with only the 50-over format being part of international fixtures outisde the World Cup.

“I do think, though, that Twenty20 cricket should become franchise dominated,” Arthur said.

“I’ve never been a massive advocate of international Twenty20 cricket except a World Cup every two or three years, because that gets the best players together.

“Fifty-over cricket’s got a definite role because of the World Cup, because of international rankings there’s context. International cricket belongs in the 50-over and test cricket (formats) for me.”

More in Sports

The GCB elections and the Cricket Administration Act

Urling seeks intervention of CONCACAF president Montagliani

default placeholder

Bolt, Thompson nominated for Laureus awards

GTTA implements national team training programme

default placeholder

Caesar confident of being re-elected GAPF president

Rabada, Philander peg back Sri Lanka in third test

Australia’s Wade hits maiden ODI ton in Brisbane romp

default placeholder

India’s Dhoni says team will see even more success under Kohli

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Guyanese mom forced to leave 3 daughters in T&T

  2. Hopetown mother, baby die after Cotton Tree crash

  3. Education officials will not accept teachers’ schemes on laptops; demand handwritten notes

  4. President rejects GECOM list

  5. ExxonMobil announces second oil strike on Stabroek Block

  6. Pardoned clerk charged again with stealing from court

  7. Jagdeo floats approach to CCJ to settle legal split over Gecom chair

  8. New General Secretary Jagdeo says: PPP to decentralise to set up return to gov’t


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Winning logo

Agri Minister in outreach

Reserves crackdown

City demolishes ‘ugly’ stalls at Merriman Mall

Silk conferral

Iranian Ambassador saluted

Brigadier Patrick West new GDF Chief of Staff

Unseemly scene at Mon Repos Market