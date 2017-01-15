Hutson says clubs happy with his performance

The Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG), the body tasked with promoting the discipline of Track and Field, will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in exactly one week at the National Racquet Centre, Woolford Avenue.

At this year’s AGM, the clubs will select the office bearers to serve on the association for the next four years and a familiar face, Aubrey Hutson, will be seeking re-election for the top post.

The incumbent president spoke to Stabroek Sport’s Emmerson Campbell yesterday about his chances of being re-elected, some of his achievements while at the helm, some plans if victorious and also the recent criticism he has received from journalists from the Kaieteur News.

The interview is as follows:…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.