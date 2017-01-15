North defeat South in GRFU season opener

Players from team ‘North’ defeated the ‘South’ outfit 38-31 when the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) kicked off its activities for the year yesterday at the National Park.

Rondell McArthur led team ‘North’ with three tries while Godfrey Brooms chipped in four four conversions. Patrick King (two) and Avery Corbin (one) also recorded tries for the victors.

The heroics of Lloyd Anderson (two tries) along with Blaise Bailey, Jamal Angus and Lancelot Adonis who recorded a try apiece were not enough for the ‘South’ side.

Adonis (one conversion) and Ryan Gonsalves (two conversions) also scored off their boots to pad the score.

Rugby action continues on Saturday with the Guinness 7s.

This exciting tournament will be followed by four other 7s one-day tournaments which is expected to conclude by February 12.