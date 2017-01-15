North defeat South in GRFU season opener
Players from team ‘North’ defeated the ‘South’ outfit 38-31 when the Guyana Rugby Football Union (GRFU) kicked off its activities for the year yesterday at the National Park.
Rondell McArthur led team ‘North’ with three tries while Godfrey Brooms chipped in four four conversions. Patrick King (two) and Avery Corbin (one) also recorded tries for the victors.
The heroics of Lloyd Anderson (two tries) along with Blaise Bailey, Jamal Angus and Lancelot Adonis who recorded a try apiece were not enough for the ‘South’ side.
Adonis (one conversion) and Ryan Gonsalves (two conversions) also scored off their boots to pad the score.
Rugby action continues on Saturday with the Guinness 7s.
This exciting tournament will be followed by four other 7s one-day tournaments which is expected to conclude by February 12.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Hopetown mother, baby die after Cotton Tree crash
Education officials will not accept teachers’ schemes on laptops; demand handwritten notes
-
Guyanese mom forced to leave 3 daughters in T&T
-
ExxonMobil announces second oil strike on Stabroek Block
-
Pardoned clerk charged again with stealing from court
-
Bish Panday resigns as Chairman of NCN
-
Teen on the run after fatal stabbing of man at ‘Wine Bush’
-
Ramjattan to seek re-election as AFC Leader
Comments
About these comments