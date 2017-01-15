Petra Organisation stage draws for Limacol football tournament

In an effort to promote transparency the Petra Organization staged its official draw for the second annual Limacol Football championship yesterday at the Brandsville Hotel in Prashad Nagar.

Troy Mendonca, Co-Director of the Petra Organization declared that the concept of staging a public draw was done to ensure fairness, noting “I don’t want anyone to feel aggrieved in the event that we were matching up certain teams”.

Utilizing marked balls representing the respective teams, the draw commenced with the defending champion Milerock, Western Tigers, Santos and the Guyana Police Force (GPF), the top four seeded teams drawn in group-A, group-B, group-C and group-D.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.