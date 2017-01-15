Petra Organisation stage draws for Limacol football tournament

In an effort to promote transparency the Petra Organization staged its official draw for the second annual Limacol Football championship yesterday at the Brandsville Hotel in Prashad Nagar.

Troy Mendonca, Co-Director of the Petra Organization declared that the concept of staging a public draw was done to ensure fairness, noting “I don’t want anyone to feel aggrieved in the event that we were matching up certain teams”.

Utilizing marked balls representing the respective teams, the draw commenced  with the defending champion Milerock, Western Tigers, Santos and the Guyana Police Force (GPF),  the top four seeded teams drawn in group-A, group-B, group-C and group-D.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Sports

North defeat South in GRFU season opener

default placeholder

Hutson says clubs happy with his performance

Latham scores century as NZ chase Bangladesh’s mammoth innings

Patel leads Gujarat to maiden Ranji Trophy title

Cameron focused on keeping WICB relevant, profitable

default placeholder

Player/coach Hinds among six Barbadians in Marooners squad

Brathwaite shines with ball as Thunder win again

default placeholder

Taylor half-century helps Thunder to dramatic win

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Hopetown mother, baby die after Cotton Tree crash

  2. Education officials will not accept teachers’ schemes on laptops; demand handwritten notes

  3. Guyanese mom forced to leave 3 daughters in T&T

  4. ExxonMobil announces second oil strike on Stabroek Block

  5. Pardoned clerk charged again with stealing from court

  6. Bish Panday resigns as Chairman of NCN

  7. Teen on the run after fatal stabbing of man at ‘Wine Bush’

  8. Ramjattan to seek re-election as AFC Leader


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Winning logo

Agri Minister in outreach

Reserves crackdown

City demolishes ‘ugly’ stalls at Merriman Mall

Silk conferral

Iranian Ambassador saluted

Brigadier Patrick West new GDF Chief of Staff

Unseemly scene at Mon Repos Market