GFF makes donation to Alpha United’s Lanferman

The Guyana Football Federation made a financial donation to Golden Jaguars and Alpha United player Delon Lanferman on Tuesday.

The presentation which was done by President Wayne Forde at the entity’s boardroom, was to assist the former Den Amstel player after he was reportedly stabbed on December 31st 2016 [Old Years Night] by a man, who accused him of throwing a firecracker in his direction.

Marcia Lanferman, the player’s sister said she was …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.