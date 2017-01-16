Halep first seed out of Australian Open
MELBOURNE, (Reuters) – Romania’s Simona Halep became the first seed to be bundled out of the Australian Open yesterday when she was beaten 6-3 6-1 by American Shelby Rogers.
Halep, seeded fourth, also crashed out in the first round at the season-opening grand slam last year.
The 25-year-old sought medical advice after the first set but was able to continue in the second though she appeared to be favouring her left knee, flexing it throughout the match. Rogers, who beat former top-10 player Eugenie Bouchard two weeks ago in Brisbane, sealed victory in 75 minutes when Halep hit a backhand into the net on Rod Laver Arena.
