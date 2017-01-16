Hinds says 2016 was historic year for basketball

Guyana Amateur Basketball Federation (GABF) President Nigel Hinds says that 2016 was a historic year for the sport with the successful staging of the Caribbean Basketball Confederation (CBC) U16 championships being the highlight of the year.

In an exclusive of interview with Stabroek Sports, Hinds said: “The successful hosting of U16 CBC Championships, dwarfed the other achievements of the GABF in 2016. FIBA Americas President, Usie Richards and Secretary General, Alberto Garcia and CBC President, Glyne Clarke were generous in their praise on Guyana’s hosting of the U-16 Championships, as the records show.”

