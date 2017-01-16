Twenty-seven coaches receive CONCACAF course certificates

Following their successful completion of the CONCACAF D-License and Goalkeeping courses last year, 27 coaches were officially presented with their certificates on January 7th.

The coaches that received their D-Licenses at the presentation ceremony held at the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) office were Bryan Joseph, Devnon Winter, Levi Braithwaite, Sampson Gilbert, Trevor Burnett, Akila Castello and Vurlon Mills.

Some 19 persons attended the November 1st-4t course.

The successful trainers in the Goalkeeping Course were Quincy Madramootoo,