Guyana Jaguars excited to end one-day title drought

By Royston Alkins

The national senior cricket team known as the Guyana Jaguars will look to end a 12-year title drought when the West Indies Cricket Board’s regional Super50 one-day tournament commences January 24 in Barbados and Antigua simultaneously.

And at least one Guyana Cricket Board official is enthused over the prospect.

Assistant coach Rayon Griffith told Stabroek Sports yesterday that he and the team were looking forward to the this year’s tournament.

“The team is excited about their chances of ending the 12 year without a title in the shorter format drought,” Griffith who is also the chairman of the national cricket selectors told Stabroek Sports in an exclusive interview.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Sports

default placeholder

MoE partners with GCB for second staging of NSSCL

default placeholder

Master huntsman Kohli proves king of the chase once more

default placeholder

Interpretation of my report is grossly misleading and contradictory at best

default placeholder

Pollard among wickets but Strikers eliminated

default placeholder

First-ball ‘duck’ for Taylor as Thunder crumble

default placeholder

Katich takes over from Helmot at TKR

Australian Open…..

Defending champ Kerber stumbles but survives

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Middle Road beautician pleads guilty to US cocaine charge

  2. Hopetown mother, baby die after Cotton Tree crash

  3. Education officials will not accept teachers’ schemes on laptops; demand handwritten notes

  4. ExxonMobil announces second oil strike on Stabroek Block

  5. Pardoned clerk charged again with stealing from court

  6. Persons living in parking meter areas can apply for discounts – city

  7. Ramjattan to seek re-election as AFC Leader

  8. Bish Panday resigns as Chairman of NCN


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia

Minister Norton meets religious, social groups

Help and Shelter receives clothing donation from Scotiabank

Free read

Winning logo

Agri Minister in outreach

Reserves crackdown

City demolishes ‘ugly’ stalls at Merriman Mall