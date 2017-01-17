Guyana Jaguars excited to end one-day title drought

By Royston Alkins

The national senior cricket team known as the Guyana Jaguars will look to end a 12-year title drought when the West Indies Cricket Board’s regional Super50 one-day tournament commences January 24 in Barbados and Antigua simultaneously.

And at least one Guyana Cricket Board official is enthused over the prospect.

Assistant coach Rayon Griffith told Stabroek Sports yesterday that he and the team were looking forward to the this year’s tournament.

"The team is excited about their chances of ending the 12 year without a title in the shorter format drought," Griffith who is also the chairman of the national cricket selectors told Stabroek Sports in an exclusive interview.