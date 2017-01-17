Interpretation of my report is grossly misleading and contradictory at best
An article with the headline `Hutson says clubs happy with his performance’ written by me and which was published on Sunday, seems to have ruffled the feathers of Kaieteur News’ reporters Edison Jefford and Rawle Welch.
I must make it clear from the inception that if it actually did, the outcome was clearly not my intention. My objective is also not to create a tit-for-tat scenario where I would be responding to any other missive on this subject.
However, I find it prudent to, at least, set the record straight as my name and that of Stabroek News and its editors have been caught up in a journalistic whirlpool created by the two aforementioned gentlemen.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
