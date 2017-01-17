Katich takes over from Helmot at TKR

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Trinbago Knight Riders have named Australian Simon Katich as head coach for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League season. The 41-year-old Katich, a former Test batsman, replaces countryman Simon Helmot who has accepted a long term appointment as a high performance coach with the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to coach a successful franchise like TKR in the Hero CPL and also great to extend the association with the Knight Rider Family from [Kolkata Knight Riders] to TKR,” said Katich, who is currently assistant coach with KKR in the Indian Premier League.

Helmot leaves the post after three years successful years in charge. He oversaw TKR’s title capture in 2015 and also led the side into the playoffs in 2014 and 2016. “I would like to sincerely thank the entire TKR family for all the support during my three years with the franchise,” Helmot said.

TKR are owned in part by Indian Bollywood star, Shah Rukh Khan, and is closely aligned with KKR. The franchise features the likes of international Twenty20 stars Dwayne Bravo and Sunil Narine.