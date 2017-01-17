Katich takes over from Helmot at TKR

PORT OF SPAIN, Trinidad, CMC – Trinbago Knight Riders have named Australian Simon Katich as head coach for the upcoming Caribbean Premier League season. The 41-year-old Katich, a former Test batsman, replaces countryman Simon Helmot who has accepted a long term appointment as a high performance coach with the Bangladesh Cricket Board.

“It’s an exciting opportunity to coach a successful franchise like TKR in the Hero CPL and also great to extend the association with the Knight Rider Family from [Kolkata Knight Riders] to TKR,” said Katich, who is currently assistant coach with KKR in the Indian Premier League.

Helmot leaves the post after three years successful years in charge. He oversaw TKR’s title capture in 2015 and also led the side into the playoffs in 2014 and 2016. “I would like to sincerely thank the entire TKR family for all the support during my three years with the franchise,” Helmot said.

TKR are owned in part by Indian Bollywood star, Shah Rukh Khan, and is closely aligned with KKR. The franchise features the likes of international Twenty20 stars Dwayne Bravo and Sunil Narine.

More in Sports

default placeholder

First-ball ‘duck’ for Taylor as Thunder crumble

Australian Open…..

Defending champ Kerber stumbles but survives

Federer makes winning return at Melbourne Park

Williamson guides NZ to unlikely victory over Bangladesh

default placeholder

Stoinis replaces injured Marsh in Australia ODI squad

Twenty-seven coaches receive CONCACAF course certificates

Hinds says 2016 was historic year for basketball

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Middle Road beautician pleads guilty to US cocaine charge

  2. Hopetown mother, baby die after Cotton Tree crash

  3. Education officials will not accept teachers’ schemes on laptops; demand handwritten notes

  4. ExxonMobil announces second oil strike on Stabroek Block

  5. Pardoned clerk charged again with stealing from court

  6. Persons living in parking meter areas can apply for discounts – city

  7. Ramjattan to seek re-election as AFC Leader

  8. Bish Panday resigns as Chairman of NCN


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia

Minister Norton meets religious, social groups

Help and Shelter receives clothing donation from Scotiabank

Free read

Winning logo

Agri Minister in outreach

Reserves crackdown

City demolishes ‘ugly’ stalls at Merriman Mall