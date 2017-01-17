MoE partners with GCB for second staging of NSSCL

The Ministry of Education (MoE) through junior Minister Nicolette Henry yesterday handed over a cheque to the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) in support of the second annual National Secondary School Cricket League (NSSCL).

According to a release from the GCB, the money will be used to purchase cricket balls for the tournament.

"The GCB is proud to be associated with the Ministry of Education and its National Sport Commission in conducting and promoting the NSSCL. To date, it has been a fruitful and purposeful exercise. The GCB/MoE NSSCL has enabled the GCB coaching personnel to identify young talent, to groom such talent and where found necessary, align student-players with associations, counties and/or national teams," a release from the GCB stated.