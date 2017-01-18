Holder accuses ECB of deliberately not staging AGM
-ECB secretary Christiani denies accusation said there was no quorum
By Royston Alkins
The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Essequibo Cricket Board (GCB) which was scheduled for Sunday at the ECB Hostel did not take place and president of the North Essequibo Cricket Committee Prince Holder said he believes that the non-staging of the AGM was deliberate.
According to reports from Essequibo, only four of the eight cricket committees were represented at the AGM and, according to the constitution of the ECB, six cricket committees are needed to constitute a quorum.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
