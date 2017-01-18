Nedd pleased with DCC team’s performance in T/dad

By Royston Alkins

The Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) team which participated in the recent University of the West Indies UNICOM T20 tournament in Trinidad and Tobago should hold its head high after a number of impressive performances.

The Queenstown team reach the final of the tournament before losing to a star studded Cane Farm team which boasted Trinidad national T20 players such as Evin Lewis, Rayad Emrit, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, former West Indies skipper Denesh Ramdin and Imran Khan.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Sports

Holder accuses ECB of deliberately not staging AGM

default placeholder

Stag Nation’s Cup resumption…

default placeholder

Defences on top again at dour Nations Cup

Ace high Karlovic prevails in Court 19 marathon

default placeholder

Djokovic fends off Nadal-slayer Verdasco

Watson praises Brathwaite impact on resurgent Thunder

Hope, Carter among runs as Super50 looms

England’s Root puts family before IPL riches

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Guyanese man loses Canadian residency after spending most of his time in Guyana

  2. Middle Road beautician pleads guilty to US cocaine charge

  3. ExxonMobil announces second oil strike on Stabroek Block

  4. Pardoned clerk charged again with stealing from court

  5. As army enforces policy against tattoos, would-be recruit’s hopes fade

  6. Bandit breaks into Corentyne houses, homeowner scares him off with gunshots

  7. Persons living in parking meter areas can apply for discounts – city

  8. Ramjattan to seek re-election as AFC Leader


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Speaker of the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia

Minister Norton meets religious, social groups

Help and Shelter receives clothing donation from Scotiabank

Free read

Winning logo

Agri Minister in outreach

Reserves crackdown

City demolishes ‘ugly’ stalls at Merriman Mall