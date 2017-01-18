Slingerz commences legal action against GFF
-Collin `BL’ Aaron
Collin ‘BL’ Aaron, Manager of Slingerz FC said the club has commenced legal proceedings against the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) following a decision from CONCACAF to debar them from participating in the 2017 Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Club Championship.
Aaron, who is a member of veteran promoters, the Kashif and Shanghai Organization, during a brief comment declared: “The legal proceedings has commenced and I will give you all the other information on another day.”…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
Guyanese man loses Canadian residency after spending most of his time in Guyana
-
Middle Road beautician pleads guilty to US cocaine charge
-
ExxonMobil announces second oil strike on Stabroek Block
-
Pardoned clerk charged again with stealing from court
-
As army enforces policy against tattoos, would-be recruit’s hopes fade
-
Bandit breaks into Corentyne houses, homeowner scares him off with gunshots
Persons living in parking meter areas can apply for discounts – city
-
Ramjattan to seek re-election as AFC Leader
Comments
About these comments