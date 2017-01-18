Slingerz commences legal action against GFF

-Collin `BL’ Aaron

Collin ‘BL’ Aaron, Manager of Slingerz FC said the club has commenced legal proceedings against the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) following a decision from CONCACAF to debar them from participating in the 2017 Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Club Championship.

Aaron, who is a member of veteran promoters, the Kashif and Shanghai Organization, during a brief comment declared: "The legal proceedings has commenced and I will give you all the other information on another day."

