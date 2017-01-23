Hutson re-elected AAG president

Aubrey Hutson was re-elected President of the Athletic Association of Guyana (AAG) for another four-year term when the body held its Annual General Meeting (AGM) yesterday at the National Resource Centre.

Hutson will continue to lead the association tasked with promoting Track and Field in what will be his second term at the helm after garnering six out of a possible nine votes. His challenger, Guyana Defense Force Major, Shen Fung had the remainder.

The AAG's AGM also saw the re-election of Treasurer, Nial Stanton while Amanda Hermonstine (six votes) and Colin Ming (five) were voted in as the two Vice Presidents.