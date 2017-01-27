Guyanese trio to officiate at first WBC youth and amateur event

Guyanese trio, Peter Abdool, Eion Jardine and Trevor Arno will be taking their talents to Trinidad and Tobago where they will play integral roles tomorrow night in the first World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth and Amateur Programme in the Caribbean and Central America.

Abdool, the president of the Guyana Boxing Board of Control will be tasked with the duties of supervising the professional bout on the card, while Jardine and Arno will officiate in the capacity of referee and judge, respectively.

Abdool, Jardine and Arno are