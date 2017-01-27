Police, Riddim Squad advance to semis
Guyana Police Force (GPF) and Riddim Squad sealed their semifinal berths in the Stag Nation Cup, eliminating Grove Hi-Tech and Den Amstel respectively on Wednesday at the Tucville Ground.
The lawmen riddled Grove Hi-Tech by a 3-0 margin to book a date with Western Tigers on Sunday January 29th. The matchup was effectively over by the interval, as the GPF blasted three first half goals.
Anthio Wallace took aim at the East Bank of Demerara unit in the seventh minute, directing a…
