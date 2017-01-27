WICB thrilled with Coolidge return

ST JOHN’S, Antigua,CMC – Regional cricket authorities have hailed the successful return of regional cricket to the Coolidge Cricket Ground, after the venue hosted its first match of the 2017 Regional Super50 here Wednesday.

The former Stanford ground, the epicentre of the now defunct Stanford Twenty20 tournament, was purchased as a joint venture between the West Indies Cricket Board and the Antigua government, and renovated in time to host the Group A first round fixture between home side Leeward Islands Hurricanes and English County side Kent Spitfires.

All day/night matches in Group A will be played at the venue, as well as the semi-finals on February 15 and 16 and the final on February 18. It will be the prime ground from which televised matches will be shown on international sports network, ESPN.

“This is a wonderful facility here in Antigua, and we at the WICB are happy to partner with the Government of Antigua & Barbuda to get things up and running,” WICB president Dave Cameron said.

“We are witnessing a good match between the teams and I’m sure they appreciate the excellent facility we have here. The entertainment off the field has added to a very good atmosphere, typical of the merriment and enjoyment which in part of West Indies cricket.”

Outgoing WICB chief executive, Michael Muirhead who pioneered the project, said the venue was a special one with much potential.

“A lot of hard work and dedicated service has gone into getting this facility ready to host matches and today we are pleased to see that everyone is enjoying the atmosphere and the cricket on the field,” Muirhead said.

“This ground has enormous potential. It is one of those intimate venues where the family can come and relax and enjoy the game. There is still work to be done, but we are pleased with the way things have gone so far and we know the players and spectators will enjoy their time at the Coolidge Cricket Ground.”

The Regional Super50 runs from January 24 to February 18 with Group A being played in Antigua and Group B in Barbados.