Greaves ban extended three more years after WADA appeal to CAS

A huge wrench has been thrown into the spokes of star cyclist, Alanzo Greaves after it was disclosed yesterday that he will have to serve a further three years on his initial one-year ban which he completed last November.

During a press briefing at Olympic House yesterday, Dr. Karen Pilgrim,

Beaton, Johnson, Fudadin shine in Jaguars win

Poor response by associations for proposals for Tokyo 2020

Remarkable Stoinis century not enough for Australia

GCC clubs sweep Antonio’s Grille one day hockey tournament

India’s top court names administrators to run BCCI

Misfiring GPF eliminated by Western Tigers on penalty kicks

Cooper to undergo surgery for broken nose

Powell, Joseph maul Volcanoes with career-bests

