Sonics schools UG at basketball

Pepsi Sonics schooled the University of Guyana (UG) Trojans 82-72 in the Open division when the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) ‘League of Champions’ continued Thursday.

Played at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue, and sharpshooter Trevor Smith recorded a double-double of 25 points, 10 rebounds and four steals.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Sports

Johnson, Chanderpaul deliver as Jaguars grab third victory

default placeholder

Western Tigers meet Santos in Stag Nations Cup grand finale

Hussey warns Australia to avoid angering Kohli

Cameroon, Egypt exceed expectations to set up final showdown

default placeholder

FIFA rejects Bolivian appeal against docked points

default placeholder

Golden State Warriors win ninth straight over Clippers

Brathwaite hundred spearheads Pride win

default placeholder

Pietersen fined for on-air criticism of BBL umpire

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Unclamping

  2. Motorists continue to dodge parking meters

  3. Two to hang over Bartica massacre

  4. Man sentenced to twelve months for buggery

  5. Cornelia Ida teen found dead in canal after taking trip with friends

  6. Cotton Tree man sentenced to death for murder of girlfriend’s father

  7. Queenstown wash bays told to shut

  8. Movement calls for citizens to ‘starve’ parking meters company

  9. Overseas-based entity remitted over US$100m to foreign accounts – Harmon


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

New US Peace Corps trainees here

ExxonMobil briefing opposition

Horse abuse

GALLERY: Unclamping

GALLERY: Entrepreneurs launch eco-friendly detergent line

Question of who is in charge at Deeds and Commercial Registry settled

Another crash!

Taking a ride