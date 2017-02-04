Sonics schools UG at basketball

Pepsi Sonics schooled the University of Guyana (UG) Trojans 82-72 in the Open division when the Georgetown Amateur Basketball Association (GABA) ‘League of Champions’ continued Thursday.

Played at the Cliff Anderson Sports Hall, Homestretch Avenue, and sharpshooter Trevor Smith recorded a double-double of 25 points, 10 rebounds and four steals.