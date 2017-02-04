Western Tigers meet Santos in Stag Nations Cup grand finale

Traditional rivals will lock horns today when Western Tigers battle Santos in the grand finale of the ‘Stag Nations Cup’ football tournament at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground, Bourda from 21:00hrs.

The contest is a clash of contrasting methods, effectively pitting offence against defence and experience against youth with the victor pocketing $2,000,000 and the championship trophy while the runners-up will receive $1,000,000 and the corresponding accolade.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Sports

Johnson, Chanderpaul deliver as Jaguars grab third victory

Sonics schools UG at basketball

Hussey warns Australia to avoid angering Kohli

Cameroon, Egypt exceed expectations to set up final showdown

default placeholder

FIFA rejects Bolivian appeal against docked points

default placeholder

Golden State Warriors win ninth straight over Clippers

Brathwaite hundred spearheads Pride win

default placeholder

Pietersen fined for on-air criticism of BBL umpire

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. Unclamping

  2. Motorists continue to dodge parking meters

  3. Two to hang over Bartica massacre

  4. Man sentenced to twelve months for buggery

  5. Cornelia Ida teen found dead in canal after taking trip with friends

  6. Cotton Tree man sentenced to death for murder of girlfriend’s father

  7. Queenstown wash bays told to shut

  8. Movement calls for citizens to ‘starve’ parking meters company

  9. Overseas-based entity remitted over US$100m to foreign accounts – Harmon


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

New US Peace Corps trainees here

ExxonMobil briefing opposition

Horse abuse

GALLERY: Unclamping

GALLERY: Entrepreneurs launch eco-friendly detergent line

Question of who is in charge at Deeds and Commercial Registry settled

Another crash!

Taking a ride