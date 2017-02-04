Western Tigers meet Santos in Stag Nations Cup grand finale

Traditional rivals will lock horns today when Western Tigers battle Santos in the grand finale of the ‘Stag Nations Cup’ football tournament at the Georgetown Football Club (GFC) ground, Bourda from 21:00hrs.

The contest is a clash of contrasting methods, effectively pitting offence against defence and experience against youth with the victor pocketing $2,000,000 and the championship trophy while the runners-up will receive $1,000,000 and the corresponding accolade.