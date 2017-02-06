GNRC receives equipment from NGPC

In effort to improve the quality of officiating, the New Guyana Pharmaceutical Corporation (GPC) Incorporated has donated several pieces of equipment to the Guyana National Referees Council (GNRC).

The donation was made January 27 when Company Marketing and International Sales Associate, Elizabeth Ram, presented the equipment to GNRC President and Guyana Football Federation (GFF) Executive Committee Member Dion Inniss.

The donation consisted of 80 shirts as, well as 40 shorts, socks and warm-up tops.