Third Powell hundred leads Hurricanes to win

ST JOHN’S, Antigua, CMC – Left-hander Kieran Powell stroked his third hundred of the Regional Super50 to surpass 400 runs for the tournament as Leeward Islands Hurricanes returned to their winnings ways with a dominant 105-run victory over Kent Spitfires here Saturday night.

After watching their three-game winning streak ended by Trinidad and Tobago Red Force last Thursday, the hosts erased that disappointment by piling up 275 for nine off their 50 overs and then dismissing Kent for 170 off 39.4 overs.

Of more significance, however, was Powell’s incredible of form as he carved out a delightful 106 – his fourth score over fifty in as many innings.

The 26-year-old, who only returned to cricket in earnest this season after a self-imposed two-year break, now has 429 runs at an average of nearly 86.

He also gathered back-to-back hundreds West Indies Under-19s and Windward Islands Volcanoes last week.

On Saturday, he was once against shone in an innings that lasted 111 deliveries and included five fours and four sixes.

He got support from all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall who smashed 43 from 28 balls with three fours and three sixes and tail-ender Gavin Tonge, whose cameo unbeaten 28 from 15 balls – with two fours and two sixes – gave the innings a late surge.

Jamaican Nkrumah Bonner and opener Montcin Hodge both chipped in with 24.

Fast bowler Matt Coles was the best bowler with four for 52 while veteran off-spinner James Tredwell (2-45) and seamer Calum Haggett (2-55) weighed in with two wickets apiece.

Opting to bat first at Coolidge Cricket Ground, Hurricanes prospered through a 70-run first wicket stand between Powell and Hodge, and a 74-run second wicket partnership between Powell and Bonner.

Powell, using his usual free-scoring approach, raised his half-century in the 20th over off 59 balls and then used another 50 balls to reach triple figures, bringing up the landmark in the 36th over.

He lost Hodge in the 17th over brilliantly caught by Coles off seamer Darren Stevens and Bonner to Tredwell in the 34th, before he finally perished 19 balls later in the 37th over.

Cornwall then combined with Jahmar Hamilton (15) to keep the momentum going.

In reply, Kent found themselves undermined by West Indies speedster Alzarri Joseph who claimed three for 62 and the left-arm spin pair of Jason Campbell (2-26) and Akeal Hosein (2-28) who took two wickets apiece.

The English county side were slumping at 60 for four in the 15th over until Alex Blake, who top-scored with 44 off 76 balls with five fours and six, put on 41 for the fifth wicket with Will Gidman (20) to prop up the innings.

Once the partnership was broken, wickets tumbled and 31-run stands for the seventh wicket between Blake and Calum Haggett (8), and for the ninth wicket between Coles and Tredwell (seven not out), proved in vain.