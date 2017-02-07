Ali, Mangra win Open doubles title

Top players Nicholas Ali and Jonathan Mangra won the Open doubles title of the Guyana Badminton Association (GBA) GUMDAC Open doubles tournament held at the National Gymnasium recently.

Ali/Mangra defeated Avinash Odit and Priyanna Ramdhani 21-1, 19-21, 21-13.

Marlon Chung and Ronald Chang Yuen defeated Gokarn Ramdhani and Javid Rahaman, 21-16, 21-19 in the third place playoff.

The respective trophy winners following the conclusion of the tournament.

The ladies Open doubles round robin competition saw Ramdhani and Greer Jackson defeating Priscilla Moore and Angelica Holder in the final with

Ayanna Wickham – Watson and Emelia Ramdhani placing third.

The mixed doubles final was won by Priyanna Ramdhani and Mangra who defeated Ali and Greer Jackson.

Chang Yuen and Moore placed third. According to a press release, the GBA stated that it was pleased with the turn out and plans to stage a competition for Mashramani later in the month.

The tournament, in its fifth year, was made possible through Darrell Carpenay, Managing Director of GUMDAC and an executive on the GBA.

