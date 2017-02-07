Dean’s hat-trick sinks Riddim Squad

A second half hat-trick from Delroy Dean, the first of the tournament, propelled Mahaica Determinators to a come-from-behind 3-1 win over Riddim Squad when the second annual Petra Organization/Limacol football tournament continued Sunday.

Trailing 0-1 at the Victoria Ground after Rolex Smith scored in the fifth minute, Dean made his presence felt in the 69th minute from the penalty spot, placing the ball under the goalkeeper into the lower left corner.

He had been requested to retake the penalty which was initially converted due to the encroachment of the spectators.Dean then pushed Mahaica into the lead in the 88th minute, sending the large crowd into a frenzy by slotting into the left corner, after an Eion Abel shot from 35 yards out was parried into his path.

