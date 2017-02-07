Rodney, Kamal outstanding at powerlifting c/ships

Powerlifters from Total Fitness and Interline Fitness Gyms displayed their prowess Sunday to lift the marquee titles at this year’s juniors and novices championships at the Banks DIH Sport Bar, Thirst Park.

Interline’s Cavis Rodney, with a total of 365kg, stole the show in winning the female best lifter novices trophy while Total Fitness’ Thristan Kamal won the male category.

Lifting in the 84+kg category, Rodney had a best squat of 140kg, a 77.5kg bench press and a 150kg deadlift for a wilks total of 294.845 points.

Kamal, the 66 kg lifter, showed plenty of promise with a total of 447.5kg. …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.